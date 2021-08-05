Ask the Expert
Lee Co. extends solar farm moratorium

A solar farm in Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Lee County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to extend the moratorium on large-scale solar farms to give commissioners time to study a report on the impacts solar farms have on agricultural land and the county tax base.

Lee County commissioners issued the first moratorium in January and commissioned the study with Valdosta State University.  

The study is looking at the short-term and long-term impacts of financing the construction of large-scale solar energy facilities.  

The study also looks at the potential loss of existing agricultural land and farming operations.

Valdosta State presented the results of their study during a special called meeting.  

The commissioners have extended the solar farm moratorium until Oct. 29 to give them time to review the report and consider their options.

Below is a copy of the Lee County Board of Commissioner’s resolution to extend the moratorium.

Below is a copy of the Valdosta State University Study.

