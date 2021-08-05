Girl receives 42 stitches after suspected shark attack in Maryland

Ask the Expert
Family members of a 12-year-old girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland. Town officials say they are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Family members of a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video contains content that may disturb some viewers.

Jordan Prushinski and her family told WBRE-TV that they were on vacation Monday at the beach in Ocean City when Jordan went into knee-deep water.

She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.

Her mother says other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.

With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan’s family took her to a hospital. Jordan’s mother says a doctor confirmed the wound was from a shark bite.

The town of Ocean City says officials are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

