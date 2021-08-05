Ask the Expert
Wet end to the week. Hotter and drier after.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT
Rain chances will range from slight northwest to likely southeast Today. Everyone will continue to enjoy below average temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely area wide Friday. Rain chance drop off through the weekend. High temperatures rise into the 90s. Next week features hot & humid conditions with heat index values near 105. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will cool some off.

Wetter weather returns Friday
