Dougherty Co. Health Department to host immunization clinic

Dougherty County, Ga. (WALB) - As students head back into the classroom, many schools will require proof of immunization.

There are a number of required vaccines, besides COVID-19.

The Dougherty County Department of Health is offering its second immunization clinic on Saturday, to help families stay safe.

Flu, hepatitis A and B, polio and TDAP are just a few of the vaccinations required for students going back to class.

With cases of COVID-19 increasing again, Vamella Lovett, the director of the Dougherty County Health Department, is encouraging parents to take precautions to keep them safe.

Vamella Lovett (WALB)

“I know some parents may be hesitant to get the vaccine for their children, but for them to go to school, if they come into contact with someone with the disease then they won’t have to be quarantined. So that’s one very important thing for getting the children vaccinated against COVID-19,” explained Lovett.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the immunization clinic will be available to families across Southwest Georgia.

“They can bring their children to get the MMR, which is the mumps, measles and rubella, and also they can get the chickenpox vaccine, and there are numerous other vaccines they can get,” said Lovett.

The process is expected to be simple for those who decide to show up.

“They will check-in at the entrance to the building and then they will actually go to what we call our general clinic. That’s where they will fill out some forms with the receptionist and then they will be called back by the nurse to get their vaccines,” Lovett described.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.