Archbold Medical Center reaching capacity as COVID-19 cases surge in area

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Archbold Medical Center held a walk-in clinic in an effort to make vaccines accessible amid growing cases. Health officials at Archbold said rising cases during this current surge of the pandemic are offering challenges unseen in 2020.

According to Vice President of clinical services, Chris Newman, patients are younger and sicker than before.

“We have 19 of our 29 patients currently are less than 60 and that’s concerning, and the severity of their illness, is also very concerning,” said Newman. “Nine out of or 29 patients are intubated right now.”

The hospital has been holding three by-appointment clinics every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Newman said the clinic has been averaging about 60 people a week. To draw more in, Newman shared the hospital administrators decided to make the vaccine more accessible.

In the first two hours of the walk-in clinic, officials said they had 100 people get vaccinated. One Thomasville resident, Rita Bundrick came for her first dose after she said she wanted to help protect her community.

“It makes me very nervous, and for my safety and my coworkers and my family and friends and my new grandbaby that’s coming in October. I’m going to get it done today,” said Bundrick.

After waiting to see how others responded to the shot and what side effects they might have experienced, she said it was finally time to get vaccinated, especially with growing cases.

The hospital is also having to consider difficult decisions as the pandemic has impacted the staff. According to Newman, there has been a large turnover in nurses over the last year. With limited staff, officials have been discussing limiting services.

With growing cases, Newman said the hospital is reaching capacity, and the solution to getting beyond these issues is the vaccine.

“Because of that our capacity is definitely impacted, and because of that today we are at capacity and having to start think about limiting services because of that capacity we’re hitting in fear of- what is the peak of this spike,” said Newman.

Some of the services that would be limited includes elective surgeries and screen procedures. The hospital administered 408 doses of the vaccine at the walk-in clinic.

