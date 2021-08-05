APD Chief: Albany officers needs raises, incentives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department wants to find ways to get more people in uniforms and keep the ones they have.

They are currently understaffed. Chief Michael Persley wants to give officers higher starting pay and incentives. He said this will help attract and retain people.

He also said it’s a new generation and recruits don’t stay at jobs as long as they used to but these offers could help with that.

APD Chief Michael Presley wants a higher starting raise for officers. (WALB)

”We’re looking at a generation now and generations to come where they’ll probably hang around two to three years. What can we do to get them to hang around 5-10, 15-20,” he said.

The department is working with City Manager Steven Carter to come up with incentives. They are currently in the brainstorming period. Funding sources for a raise are still being identified.

Currently, the chief said he’s losing officers to other job opportunities over just a couple of dollars.

They’ll present their ideas for incentives to the City Commission in the near future.

