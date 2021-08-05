Ask the Expert
Albany Operation Clean Sweep volunteer: ‘You have got to take pride in your city’

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The east side of Albany got spruced up on Thursday.

Operation Clean Sweep crews hit the streets again, this time in Ward I.

Crews cleaned up the area surrounding Netherland Park. They said it’s all about having pride in your community.

John Reid lives in East Albany. He’s concerned about how parts of his community look.

“It kind of does something to me when I see paper everywhere, all over the streets. People get in their cars and just open the door and throw our paper down everywhere, even bags. You have got to take pride in your city,” said Reid.

He is invested. He said he’s lived in Albany all his life, except for the time he served in the military, and he worked for the city for 30 years.

“I wish everybody felt the way I do,” he said.

Crews met at Netherland Park in the Hampton East subdivision then traveled from Mobile Avenue to Radium Springs Road and Mitchell Avenue to Moultrie Road.

Reid told WALB News 10: “I can already see a difference in the work that they did today. Already, everything is looking really good here.”

City Commissioner Jon Howard serves Ward I and actively fights illegal dumping.

Reid hopes people in town will make better use of the landfill.

“The landfill is only what, a couple miles from here? You can dump so much free. People just have to take pride in what they do,” he said.

Brush was cleared and litter was cleaned. Now, it’s on you to keep it up.

“I think if people take a look at what people have done, maybe they’ll do the same thing,” Reid said.

The city said to report any issues hurting the progress made Thursday by calling 311.

