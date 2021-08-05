Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany could team up with businesses to solve crimes through surveillance

City of Albany
City of Albany(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A surveillance camera partnership between the community and the City of Albany has come to an end, for now. The success of a trial partnership with the technology company, Fusus, is being reviewed by the public safety committee.

Fusus is a camera system that business owners can install at their establishments. Police can then access the footage from those cameras in real-time if the business owners allow them.

This helps police catch any crime that took place in or around that location.

City Commissioner Chad Warbington says they’ve had success at the test locations.

Commissioner Chad Warbington updates on a private-public team up to fight crime.
Commissioner Chad Warbington updates on a private-public team up to fight crime.(WALB)

”The business that did participate we have some very good examples of how the police were able to use private cameras to solve crimes, find suspects, get pictures of suspects and it really accelerates the speed that police can work on cases.”

If the city commission agrees to move forward with a Fusus partnership, the next step would be to evaluate the cost and find more community partners.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police said the body was found between some cars in West Albany. (Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Body found in West Albany identified
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Albany woman located
Teka Chatman was recovered by Florida officials
UPDATE: VPD says child taken by birth mother recovered
Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
The plant, 1809 Turbine Lane, is getting a 100,000 square feet expansion.
Albany plant expanding, creating new jobs

Latest News

APD Chief Michael Presley wants a higher starting raise for officers.
APD Chief: Albany officers needs raises, incentives
Mayor of Albany Bo Dorough explains COVID statististics.
COVID-19 numbers soar in Dougherty Co. as Delta variant spreads
This is Liberia Cemetery, some of the graves here are exposed and it's beginning to cause...
Pelham residents express frustration about Liberia Cemetery conditions
WALB
Pelham residents express frustration about Liberia Cemetery conditions