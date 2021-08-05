Albany could team up with businesses to solve crimes through surveillance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A surveillance camera partnership between the community and the City of Albany has come to an end, for now. The success of a trial partnership with the technology company, Fusus, is being reviewed by the public safety committee.

Fusus is a camera system that business owners can install at their establishments. Police can then access the footage from those cameras in real-time if the business owners allow them.

This helps police catch any crime that took place in or around that location.

City Commissioner Chad Warbington says they’ve had success at the test locations.

Commissioner Chad Warbington updates on a private-public team up to fight crime. (WALB)

”The business that did participate we have some very good examples of how the police were able to use private cameras to solve crimes, find suspects, get pictures of suspects and it really accelerates the speed that police can work on cases.”

If the city commission agrees to move forward with a Fusus partnership, the next step would be to evaluate the cost and find more community partners.

