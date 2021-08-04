Ask the Expert
Worth County students are back in school

School has resumed for all the Rams of Worth County
School has resumed for all the Rams of Worth County(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Getting back to normal is the aim for Worth County Schools as they start their first day of the new year today.

All classes, sporting events, and extracurricular activities will be in person for all the Rams. Media specialist Christy Haskins said they’re very excited, emphasizing that face-to-face interactions benefit students, parents, and teachers.

Christy Haskins, middle school media specialist
Christy Haskins, middle school media specialist(WALB)

”Those connections that we make with students are very important, and with face-to-face, you can just build those relationships with students. As an educator, it helps us reach those students so they can progress in their educational endeavors,” said Haskins.

Students experiencing learning loss will be provided extended learning time.

They aren’t requiring students to wear masks, but are encourage students, staff, and visitors to do what makes them feel safe. Something the pandemic taught many people is how important it is to get critical information out to the masses.

camera for the media club
camera for the media club(WALB)

Students at Worth County Middle School have a new opportunity this year. They’re creating a media club that will broadcast morning announcements, produced by students.

Haskins said students will learn how to edit, produce, and voice shows.

”Personally, I think that these are 21st-century skills, being able to manipulate video. A lot of our students are very talented at that, and this is just another offering in our school district that would allow them to explore skills and possibly lead them to a career in the future.”

Haskins said excited about the program and can’t wait for students to join.

