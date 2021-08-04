Ask the Expert
Valdosta football eligibility hearing underway

The Georgia High School Association ruled a player ineligible, but his mother sued
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An emergency hearing about a lawsuit filed by the parent of a Valdosta High School football player is underway.

The hearing is to determine if Ty’Li Lewis will be eligible to play this upcoming season.

Shafreda Hall, Lewis’ mother, filed the lawsuit against the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) after he was ruled ineligible to play for the Wildcats in April 2021. That ineligibility ruling stemmed from an investigation from GHSA into a secret recording and 64-page deposition against former Head Coach Rush Propst.

At the hearing, GHSA officials said the families received payments and other gifts in recruitment, which is against the rules.

GHSA asked for the lawsuit to be dropped.

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said he never found “concrete evidence” or “paper trails” to confirm the tapes involving Propst.

GHSA Executive Dr. Robin Hines is next up on the stand.

This is a developing story and we will update as the hearing progresses.

