TiftArea softball seeks deep postseason run in 2021

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - High school softball has returned and TiftArea softball is hard at work gearing up for year two under head coach Rob Flick.

Region Champs a year ago, the ladies are looking to build upon a season that saw 18 wins but also an exit early in the playoffs.

In 2021, the Panthers boast a roster with multiple starters back and a couple of key transfers.

Overall, the ladies are feeling good and coach tells us it’s many of the little things that he likes so much about this team already.

”Honestly just the work ethic this year, it’s been top to bottom in the weight room, it’s been different,” said Flick. “Different than last year, getting out on the field, of course we haven’t been able to get on the field much with as much as it’s rained this summer but when we’re here, we’re here working, we’re not just going through the motions. I’m not saying last year we did that it was just a lot more work in the weight room from top to bottom. It’s going to be a work in progress as we go with how much time we’ve had on the field but I think we’re just ready to get going, we’re ready to get between the lines and get going.”

And the Panthers will open their season on Thursday when they meet Fullington Academy.

