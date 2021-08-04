Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Southwell resumes COVID-19 testing, increases vaccination locations

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Because of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Southwell is reopening its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Tift Regional Community Events Center, 1657 S. Carpenter Road, on Friday.

They are also increasing the number of vaccination locations available.

“Southwell is taking these steps because of the recent increase of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations due to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant,” said Claire Byrnes, Senior Vice President, Ambulatory Operations.

The testing site will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Patients are urged to follow the directional signs upon arrival and remain in their vehicles for a standard COVID-19 nasal swab test. Testing is also available at ExpressCare and Affinity Pediatrics in Tifton, Affinity Pediatrics in Moultrie, Ocilla Pediatrics in Ocilla, and Southwell’s primary care clinics in Adel, Ashburn, Nashville, and Sylvester.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms can start from 2-14 days after contact with the virus.

Tift Regional Medical Center Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Services
Tift Regional Medical Center Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Services(WALB)

“We need the community’s help in reducing traffic to our emergency department at Tift Regional Medical Center so our emergency medicine team can focus on true emergencies. If you only need a COVID-19 test, we encourage you to visit our drive-thru testing site,” said Byrnes. “If you are showing mild symptoms of COVID-19, please see your primary care provider or utilize one of our two convenient care clinics: ExpressCare in Tifton or Southwell Medical Adel Primary Care in Adel. Community members are urged to go the ER or call 911 right away with any extreme symptoms such as trouble breathing, constant pain or pressure in the chest, bluish lips or face, or sudden confusion.”

In addition to the reopening of the testing site, COVID-19 vaccination sites will also expand to Southwell’s two school-based clinics in Tifton: Eighth Street Middle School and Annie Belle Clark Elementary School.

Students age 12 and older are eligible for the vaccination with parent or guardian permission. Faculty and staff of Tift County Schools can also receive vaccinations at the school clinics.

“In Georgia, COVID cases are growing at an alarming rate,” said Byrnes. “Almost all of Tift Regional Medical Center’s recent COVID-19 inpatients did not receive the vaccination. We strongly encourage all local residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible. People who are unvaccinated or do not receive their second dose of vaccine are prime targets for infection.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
Teka Chatman was recovered by Florida officials
UPDATE: VPD says child taken by birth mother recovered
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Albany woman located
The plant, 1809 Turbine Lane, is getting a 100,000 square feet expansion.
Albany plant expanding, creating new jobs
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
3 injured in Albany shooting

Latest News

Coronavirus
Albany leaders hold COVID-19 conference, re-instate mask mandate
The Delta variant is causing a surge in cases
Albany health officials concerned by growing COVID count
The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more...
Full FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help kids
Tyson Foods has numerous facilities in South Georgia.
Tyson to require COVID vaccine for workforce