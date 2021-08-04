Pelham residents express frustration about Liberia Cemetery conditions

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - People living in Pelham are voicing their frustration about a cemetery they say hasn’t been maintained.

They said that graves are being destroyed and nobody is doing anything about it.

One of the examples is a tree that’s laying on top of graves.

People that live in Pelham said that graves are being destroyed and nobody is doing anything about it. One of the examples is this tree that's laying on top of these graves (WALB)

“The grounds are not just the issue, we have graves that are caving in, graves that are open, full of water, the overgrowth where it’s so many lost graves that people can’t even find their loved ones,” said William Jeffalmond Jr.

At Liberia Cemetery, some graves are exposed and it’s beginning to cause concerns.

People claim that city leaders are ignoring the issues.

William Jeffalmond Jr. said, "The ones I had to uncover, clearly over 100 graves I had to weed eat just so it could be identified". (WALB)

Jeffalmond said he used to work on this cemetery as a former public works supervisor.

He talked about some of the things he noticed.

One of the exposed graves filled with water (WALB)

“The ones I had to uncover, clearly over 100 graves I had to weed just so it could be identified,” said Jeffalmond.

City Manager of Pelham, Craig Bennett sent me a press release in response to the matter.

He said in the past, the city helped area churches who would maintain the historically black cemetery.

Bennett detailed that the families that bury their loved ones here are responsible for the graves.

WALB conducted a public search on the property and found the cemetery owner listed in a title that indicates it’s a black-owned cemetery deeded back to 1902.

No specific person’s name, nor company, nor municipality is listed.

Bennett said the city is reaching out to Georgia Municipal Cemetery Association about opportunities to help clean up the cemetery.

We will continue to follow this story. We are waiting to hear back from the city manager or the cemetery association.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.