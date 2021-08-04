Ask the Expert
Ohio man restrained to seat with tape after in-air fight with Frontier Airlines crew

Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio, faces three counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly groping and punching flight attendants on a Frontier Airlines flight on July 31.(Source: Miami-Dade police)
By Amanda Alvarado and Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man faces three counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly groping and punching flight attendants on a Frontier Airlines flight on July 31, WOIO reported.

Maxwell Berry, 22, was on a flight from Pennsylvania to Florida when he drank two alcoholic beverages and ordered a third. This is when a report states Berry brushed his cup against the backside of a flight attendant.

After the flight attendant asked him not to touch her, Berry spilled the new drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom to clean up, but returned to his seat shirtless, according to a report from Miami-Dade police.

The flight attendant asked him to put his shirt back on.

After getting a new shirt from his luggage, Berry allegedly walked around the plane and started to “get friendly” with another flight attendant, the report said.

Police say he groped both flight attendants multiple times.

When another flight attendant was asked to watch over Berry, he punched the flight attendant in the face.

Police say that passengers and crew members on the Frontier flight restrained Berry and taped him down to his seat.

Law enforcement took Berry into custody at the Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Berry’s bond is set at $1,500.

Several crew members were suspended for improperly restraining Berry during the flight, but on Tuesday, Frontier Airlines told CNN that it “supports” the crew members.

“We are supporting the needs of these team members and are working with law enforcement to fully support the prosecution of the passenger involved,” spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said in a statement to CNN.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

