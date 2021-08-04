Ask the Expert
Lee County softball eyes program growth in 2021

One Trojan takes BP during practice
One Trojan takes BP during practice
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Lee County, the Trojans softball team enters 2021 looking to build off another 20 win season from a year ago.

That season also saw a trip to the Elite Eight and 2021 eyes even more growth for an already excelling program.

Six seniors lead the way and head coach Dwayne Suggs is excited for what his group is going to show.

“You know the 2021 group you know I really don’t think we have a lot of superstars, I think we have a lot of players who are hungry to go out and compete and win some positions you know, and just help their team out to win ball games for us as we move along into the season,” said Suggs. “Really we don’t talk about number of wins but you know our number of wins has been 20 plus, you know last four or five years and it would be great to keep that number intact right there to really keep the program rolling. We head up to Columbus and Harris County this weekend, playing Harris County, Marion County and Northside Columbus, three quality teams and the girls are itching to get up there and see where we stand right now.”

And the Trojans will open their 2021 season on Friday against Marion County.

