Georgia Power offering engery bill assistance

Georgia Power has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based...
Georgia Power has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the recent hot temperatures across the state, Georgia Power is reminding customers the company offers energy assistance programs to those in need of help paying or reducing their monthly energy bill.

The company has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs.

People over 65 who qualify can receive help from Georgia Power under the Senior Citizen Discount.

The Salvation Army’s Project Share that Georgia Power has a partnership with can also help customers with their energy bills.

For information on the program, click here.

