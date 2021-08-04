Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Briefly drier this work week and keeping it below average
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drier is air winning out Today. Its also going to remain in the middle to upper 80s Today and the rest of the works week. Rain chances build back to the likely side by Friday. Rain chances are forecast to ease back and the heat builds back. Highs will reach the middle 90s into early next week. Heat index numbers may approach 105. Low will also warm from near 70 Thursday morning to the muggier mid 70s next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
Albany police search for missing woman
The plant, 1809 Turbine Lane, is getting a 100,000 square feet expansion.
Albany plant expanding, creating new jobs
Teka Chatman missing Valdosta 1-year-old
VPD searching for missing child after taken by birth mother during visit, mother wanted
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
3 injured in Albany shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Weather
First Weather
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. is officially ‘Storm Ready’
WALB First Alert Weather
Trending drier the rest of the week