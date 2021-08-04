Drier is air winning out Today. Its also going to remain in the middle to upper 80s Today and the rest of the works week. Rain chances build back to the likely side by Friday. Rain chances are forecast to ease back and the heat builds back. Highs will reach the middle 90s into early next week. Heat index numbers may approach 105. Low will also warm from near 70 Thursday morning to the muggier mid 70s next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

