Echols Co. Schools pushes back start date amid staff shortage

STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Echols County Schools is pushing back open house and school start dates amid a staff shortage, the school system said in a Facebook post.

The school system said the postponement decisions were made “due to an inadequate number of teachers, staff, bus drivers and other school personnel.”

Open house was rescheduled to Aug. 11 from 4-6 p.m.

The first day back to school is now Aug. 16.

All softball games for the week of Aug. 6-13 will be rescheduled, according to the school system.

