Echols Co. Schools pushes back start date amid staff shortage

Echols County
Echols County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Echols County Schools is pushing back open house and school start dates amid a staff shortage, the school system said in a Facebook post.

The school system said the postponement decisions were made “due to an inadequate number of teachers, staff, bus drivers and other school personnel.”

Open house was rescheduled to Aug. 11 from 4-6 p.m.

The first day back to school is now Aug. 16.

Posted by Echols County Elementary/Middle School on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

All softball games for the week of Aug. 6-13 will be rescheduled, according to the school system.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

