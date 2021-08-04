Ask the Expert
COVID-19 numbers soar in Dougherty Co. as Delta variant spreads

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, the number of people sick with COVID-19 at Phoebe is the highest it’s been since February.

That’s for both hospitals in Albany and Americus.

“This is a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” those are the words of Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas. Government and health officials say the Delta variant is a big part of the problem as well.

Health and government leaders say the spike in cases is directly tied to the high number of unvaccinated people in the community.

“Last week it was reported that in Georgia, 40 percent of the population was fully vaccinated. In Dougherty County, that number was 35,” said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital reported 18 admissions on Monday. One of the patients was vaccinated.

Dr. James Black shared a personal story to drive the message home.

Dr. James Black of Phoebe Health talks about the Delta variant.
Dr. James Black of Phoebe Health talks about the Delta variant.(WALB)

“A close friend of mine, a 53-year-old female, two kids, some health problems we were having conversations about getting vaccinated and she kept finding excuses as to why she didn’t want to. A couple of weeks ago, the daughter got sick got COVID came home to visit mom, the mom got COVID two weeks ago, she was admitted to the hospital, a week ago was incubated. Fifteen minutes ago, they called to tell me she’s dead,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Phoebe’s Albany hospital had 80 positive patients and nine at Phoebe Sumter. They’re increasing at a rate not seen since the early pandemic days.

Health and government leaders confirmed the more contagious Delta variant is in Dougherty County and it’s aggressive.

“It is much more efficient. It is much more effective. This virus has gotten smarter,” Black said.

They’re also hearing concerns that you can still get the virus, even if unvaccinated.

“Those who get the vaccinations may still get the virus. If you’re far more immune to the virus by way of the vaccine or far more healthy by way of the vaccine, you are far less likely to have a bad health outcome,” said Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas.

Mayor Bo Dorough reminded everyone of the mask mandate in place for Albany. This goes into effect when the number of COVID-19 cases for a two-week consecutive period is more than 100 per 100,000 people in Dougherty County.

The health department also reminded everyone that you can choose which brand of vaccine you’d like. They say appointments are encouraged, but they will not turn anyone away.

You can find vaccinations locations here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

