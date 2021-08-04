Ask the Expert
Cordele commissioner indicted for interference after wreck

Royce Reeves was indicted in August.(Crisp County Jail)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County grand jury returned a five-count true bill indicting Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.

The indictment comes after a June incident following a wreck in which a person was killed in a crash at 4th Street and 24th Avenue in Cordele.

The state alleges that Reeves pushed a state trooper in an effort to get beyond the police line surrounding the wreck scene.

Reeves was indicted on two counts of obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Cordele City Attorney Tommy Coleman previously told WALB News 10 that Reeves “felt like he knew (the) person and he wanted to get to the scene.”

“According to the state patrol, he used his position to say, ‘you have to listen to me, I’m a city commissioner.’ And of course, they don’t,” Coleman previously told WALB News 10.

CLICK HERE to read the indictment.

