Albany Utilities warns of phone scam

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with Albany Utilities want customers to be aware of a utility phone scam.

A few customers have reported receiving calls from someone stating that their payment is due, then demanding immediate payment of the utility bill to avoid service interruption.

Albany Utilities representatives will never contact a customer requesting payment and financial information like a credit card number, bank routing number or account number over the phone, according to city officials.

If you receive a call from someone requesting this information, please end the call and call Albany Utilities at (229) 883-8330 or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

