Albany health officials concerned by growing COVID count

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Doctors at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said Tuesday that they’ve seen the number of patients at the facility nearly double from Friday’s total.

As of Tuesday morning, they were caring for 72 COVID 19 patients in Albany and 9 in Americus. The Albany number on Friday was 41, and the Americus number was 4.

Phoebe hasn’t had that many inpatients in their system since Feb. 16, during the last major surge. On Monday alone, there were 18 COVID-19 admissions in Albany, and only one of those 18 patients was vaccinated.

Phoebe's Emergency Department Chairman James Black, M.D. (Source: WALB)

Since April of 2020, we’ve only had one day that exceeded 18 admissions.

“While we have seen an increase in breakthrough admissions among vaccinated people, vaccines remain effective at preventing infection and extremely effective at preventing serious illness or death,” said Dr. James Black of Phoebe Putney.

Dr. Black said that because of more breakthrough infections, even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks when in public, indoor spaces.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, schedule your appointment immediately by calling 229-312-MYMD.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.