Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VPD searching for missing child after taken by birth mother during visit, mother wanted

Teka Chatman missing Valdosta 1-year-old
Teka Chatman missing Valdosta 1-year-old(Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police are looking for a wanted mother and her child after the child was taken during a supervised visit, according to the department.

Police said on Monday around 1:53 p.m., they responded to the Valdosta Mall after receiving an E911 call about a missing child.

Officers were informed that 1-year-old Teka Chatman was taken without permission by her non-custodial mother, Nizziria Chatman, 25, during a supervised visit.

They were last seen leaving the Valdosta Mall on foot around noon.

Teka was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gold designs, pink shorts and pink shoes. Her hair was also in a braided type of hairstyle.

Nizziria was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black and white pants, and black and white slide-type shoes. Her hair was braided and pulled back in a bun-type style.

Nizziria Chatman, wanted Valdosta mother
Nizziria Chatman, wanted Valdosta mother(Valdosta Police Department)

Police said Nizziria currently has an active arrest warrant for her, regarding this case.

If anyone knows of their whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
3 injured in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source:...
Body found in West Albany, investigation underway
The man was shot, and his car smashed into the store
VPD investigates Sunday shooting as car strikes grocery store

Latest News

Lowndes Schools officials are excited teachers will be able to get vaccinated.
Lowndes Co. teachers glad to return to in-person learning
WALB
School starts for Tift Co. Schools
WALB
Mitchell Co. Schools heads back to the classroom
Tifton City Seal
Tifton reinstates mask mandate for city buildings