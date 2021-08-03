Ask the Expert
VFD discuss different tactics used to remain cool battling fires and summer heat

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB)- When it’s more than 90 degrees outside, the last thing you might want to do is load on 60 pounds of protective gear. That’s the reality for Southwest Georgia firefighters.

Fighting fires, saving lives and taking care of their personnel.

Air light 1 is designed to help keep firefighters cool and hydrated when battling lengthy active fires. It’s packed with everything needed.

Valdosta Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Officer, Darren Williams, tells us you can find this truck at the scene of any extended emergency.

It has a cooler, Gatorade for electrolytes, and snacks for energy levels.

While battling double the heat between fire, climate, and under 40 to 60 pounds of gear, it’s crucial for firefighters to keep their core temperature down.

If it rises, there can be a heat-related emergency.

“If we’re on a scene extended like that, it gives us the chance to get rested up so we can continue working. Eventually, you would just run out of energy. We will become more of a problem than we are the solution,” said Williams.

With the cooling chairs, the armrest can be filled with plastic bags of ice.

Williams says it helps get their temperature down faster.

The cooling vest is activated when soaked in water.

The shade helps to avoid the sun, while crews work on getting their vitals checked.

Firefighters will spend about 15 to 20 minutes battling a fire, then take a break to cool off while another group takes over.

