UPDATE: VPD says child taken by birth mother recovered

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police were looking for a wanted mother and her child after the child was taken during a supervised visit, on Monday.

Wednesday morning, Valdosta Police issued a release saying that the child, Teka Chatman, has been located safe, and currently in the care and custody of the State of Florida.

Her mother, Nizziria Chatman, has been arrested and charged with felony kidnapping.

Nizziria Chatman now faces kidnapping charges (Valdosta Police Department)

“We are proud of our detectives who worked around the clock to bring this case to a positive conclusion,” said Valdosta Police Lt. Scottie Johns.

Police responded to the Valdosta Mall after receiving information that 1-year-old Teka was taken without permission by her non-custodial mother, Nizziria Chatman, 25, during a supervised visit.

They were last seen leaving the Valdosta Mall on foot around noon.

