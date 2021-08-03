Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

UPDATE: VPD says child taken by birth mother recovered

Teka Chatman was recovered by Florida officials
Teka Chatman was recovered by Florida officials(Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police were looking for a wanted mother and her child after the child was taken during a supervised visit, on Monday.

Wednesday morning, Valdosta Police issued a release saying that the child, Teka Chatman, has been located safe, and currently in the care and custody of the State of Florida.

Her mother, Nizziria Chatman, has been arrested and charged with felony kidnapping.

Nizziria Chatman now faces kidnapping charges
Nizziria Chatman now faces kidnapping charges(Valdosta Police Department)

“We are proud of our detectives who worked around the clock to bring this case to a positive conclusion,” said Valdosta Police Lt. Scottie Johns.

Police responded to the Valdosta Mall after receiving information that 1-year-old Teka was taken without permission by her non-custodial mother, Nizziria Chatman, 25, during a supervised visit.

They were last seen leaving the Valdosta Mall on foot around noon.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Albany woman located
The plant, 1809 Turbine Lane, is getting a 100,000 square feet expansion.
Albany plant expanding, creating new jobs
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
3 injured in Albany shooting

Latest News

School has resumed for all the Rams of Worth County
Worth County students are back in school
The Delta variant is causing a surge in cases
Albany health officials concerned by growing COVID count
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Albany woman located
WALB
City of Albany could join Walmart Solar Initiative