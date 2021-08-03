Ask the Expert
Unsettled through the week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect this evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely along and south of the front tonight. Rain heavy at times with amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible through the evening. The additional rain may cause flash flooding. With rain continuing through the week, isolated flash flooding remains possible.

Otherwise thanks to the unsettled weather we’re getting a break from the sizzling summer heat. Clouds and rain will keep highs below average mid-upper 80s through the week while lows hold near average low-mid 70s.

For the weekend, a sun/cloud mix as highs return to the 90s. Not a washout but chances of rain continue.

In the tropics which has been quiet for a few weeks, there’s an area of interest in the eastern Atlantic with a 20% of tropical development over the next 5 days.

