Tyson to require COVID vaccine for workforce

Tyson Foods has numerous facilities in South Georgia.
Tyson Foods has numerous facilities in South Georgia.
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the world’s largest food companies will soon require that its employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus and will award a bonus of $200 to fully vaccinated frontline team members.

Team members at Tyson Foods U.S. office locations need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, while all others are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

The company said in a release that almost half its American workforce has been vaccinated, and coronavirus infection rates among team members remain low.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson Foods chief medical officer. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”

The $200 bonus is an expansion of the company’s existing policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

Exceptions to the vaccination mandate will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodation.

Tyson Foods has numerous facilities in South Georgia, including Camilla and Vienna.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

