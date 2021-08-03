Ask the Expert
Trending drier the rest of the week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s no longer a Flash Flood Watch in effect as the threat for flash flooding shifts south. With slightly drier air filtering in showers and thunderstorms are not as widespread across SGA. However rain and few storms are likely through the evening. There’s a stall front across SGA/NFLA that’ll remain the rest of the week which keeps daily rain chances.

Still feeling the nice change in temperatures that are below average in the 80s. This holds the rest of the week with 90s returning over the weekend rising into the mid 90s early next. week. Lows continue in the low 70s then mid 70s which is back to average.

In the tropics, there’re two areas of interest. Both have a low probability of development over the next 5 days but bears watching. Of the two, one is on a westward track that could bring it into the Caribbean next week.

