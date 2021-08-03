Tifton reinstates mask mandate for city buildings

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Tifton City Council voted to enact a resolution during the Council Workshop session that requires the use of masks or face coverings in property owned or leased by the city.

City employees and those visiting all municipal buildings will be required to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth.

The city said they will attempt to provide face coverings to individuals who do not have one.

The city is also encouraging residents to utilize contact-free payment options if possible.

Residents can make payments online, by mail, or at the drive-thru and dropbox at City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.