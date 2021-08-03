Mega multi-million dollar sports complex wanted at Chehaw Park, by some

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple youth sports leaders in Albany want the city to help plan and fund a $4.5 million dollar sports recreation complex at Chehaw Park. They say youth sports is seriously lacking in Albany and this will help solve the problem.

City Commissioners were receptive to creating some type of a recreation facility but they did have concerns about price and location.

Three youth sports leaders pled their case to make Chehaw Park the location for a mega recreation park, before the commission Tuesday.

They said there is a strong need for one central recreation location in Albany, rather than spread out parks and facilities across the city.

Dramoski Franklin is a corporal with the Albany Police Department and runs a youth sports program. (WALB)

“Where you have a football game going on today and maybe mom has a kickball game and you have baseball fields and all these places in one area, and all the family is there together, so they’re not really missing out on each other’s events,” said Dramoski Franklin, a corporal with the Albany Police Department.

But Tuesday, he spoke for the kids in his youth sports program Limitless Boundaries.

Mayor Bo Dorough had concerns about Chehaw, including that the city doesn’t own the park. He said there are better locations to consider.

“The YMCA Sports Park. You’ve got the acreage out there. And, you’ve already got some of the facilities you’re talking about,” he said.

They want those facilities to include a little bit of everything. Albany League Baseball leader, Foy Shemwell explains.

“Softball, baseball, lacrosse, potentially football, soccer located in possibly eight different, 6 turf softball/baseball fields and two multipurpose soccer lacrosse type fields,” he listed.

But the $4.5 million price tag didn’t go over well. Plus, Commissioner Chad Warbington said Warner Robins has a similar facility that costs much more.

“I think it was in the $20 million range. And the way they accomplished it is they brought in multiple counties. It really is a regional facility,” Warbington said.

The next city SPLOST could also help fund the project.

Franklin said Tuesday was a first draft pitch and he’s happy it was considered.

“Just not to turn away from the idea. It says a lot about our community,” he said.

The city is currently working on a master recreation plan. Mayor Bo Dorough said this idea should be included in those talks.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.