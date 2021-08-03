Lowndes Co. teachers glad to return to in-person learning

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Tuesday, teachers and staff with Lowndes County Schools gathered under one roof.

They’re preparing for all in-person classes, starting Friday.

Teachers tell us they’re happy to return to face-to-face instruction.

Expect this second year of school in the pandemic to look more normal.

“Probably the most challenging year certainly since I’ve been in education. The ability to be with them one on one and have a full school year, focusing on safety but also getting back to just teaching and having the kids get to do all of the things they love about school,” said Ryan Dixon, Counselor at Pine Grove Middle School and District Teacher of the Year.

Lowndes County Schools’ return plan outlines many safety protocols, similar to last school year.

Dixon says he’s looking forward to working with all students.

He says he’s ready to help them focus on getting back to education and their future.

“Connection and relationship are the most important thing when it comes to education, the ability to look a student in the eye and teach them directly, work with them is absolutely critical,” said Dixon.

Fifth grade Math teacher at Clyattville Elementary, Rena Hendley, tells me she’s glad to have students back in class and hopes it stays that way.

“I’m looking forward to having a safe year where I can teach them and make connections with them and have lots of fun because even though this is year 30, I’m still in it and I enjoy teaching and that’s my heart,” said Hendley.

Hendley says last year’s adjustments were challenging.

While some safety protocols remain in place, she’s looking forward to some normalcy in the school environment.

From the district’s plan, schools can modify and adjust to their grade levels.

According to the plan, cleaning, sanitizing will be done daily.

Face coverings for students and staff are optional but can change if needed.

Superintendent, Wes Taylor says they’re prepared to modify plans if COVID-19 cases rise.

“In spite of the COVID situation we’re currently dealing with and we monitor the numbers on a daily basis, certainly the safety of our students and staff are first and foremost on our minds but people need people,” said Taylor.

