Jack Hadley Black History Museum reopens for tours

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Jack Hadley Black History Museum announced its official reopening on Tuesday. The museum will be fully open to guests for scheduled or walk-in tours.

The museum has been closed because of COVID-19 since March 12, 2020, causing them to shift towards virtual offerings for guests and students, including digitalizing over 500 artifacts, now on their website.

The new operating hours will be Tuesday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, and closed on Sundays.

Social distancing is required at the museum, as well as temperature checks at the door. They are accepting group tours for the fall and spring, including scheduling for Black History Month 2022.

The museum is also looking for more volunteers.

You can volunteer, or schedule your class or group tour at (229) 226-5029 or email Jackhadleyblackhistorymuseum@rose.net or dpittmanbhm@rose.net.

In the museum’s continued effort to honor the West Jackson Street historic district, known locally as “The Bottom,” the City of Thomasville is seeking memories from current and former community residents that remember the area when it was primary shopping and a social destination for African Americans.

The museum is hosting “Do you Remember? The Bottom” beginning at 6:30 p.m on Aug. 17.

The event is a community partnership between the Jack Hadley Black History Museum, the Thomasville History Center, Pebble Hill Plantation and the City of Thomasville.

If you can not make the event but would like to share your memories of “The Bottom”, you can submit them on the City of Thomasville’s website. Just click on “Live”, then click on “West Jackson Street Memories” under the Community section. You can submit up to four photos during each visit to the page. If you do not have photos, you can submit a written message of your fondest memory.

