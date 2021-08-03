Ask the Expert
Wet weather eases by the weekend
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon with some locally heavy rain. Cooler daytime highs in the middle 80s are expected too. Rain chances ease to the scattered the rest of the work week. That allows highs to reach the upper 80s. And by the weekend we get back into the 90s. Drier and hotter weather is expected next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

