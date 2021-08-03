Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon with some locally heavy rain. Cooler daytime highs in the middle 80s are expected too. Rain chances ease to the scattered the rest of the work week. That allows highs to reach the upper 80s. And by the weekend we get back into the 90s. Drier and hotter weather is expected next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

