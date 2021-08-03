Dougherty Co. is officially ‘Storm Ready’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is officially “Storm Ready,” that’s according to the National Weather Service.

The county had to complete several steps to achieve this accomplishment. It’s not something that every county receives.

Some of those steps include establishing a 24-hour warning point and emergency center, having more than one way for the public to receive alerts, and providing weather readiness seminars for the public. It wasn’t a requirement, but they’ve also made changes to how often you’ll hear weather sirens.

“We no longer sound those sirens to get warnings of things that may happen. When you hear that siren that means we have identified a serious reason for the public to take cover immediately,” said Fire Chief Cedric Scott.

Scott also requested the city adopt the 2025 Hazard Mitigation Plan. That disaster plan allows the city and county to receive funding from FEMA and GEMA.

The Storm Ready designation lasts for three years.

The county received it in December, according to a press release.

