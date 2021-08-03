Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. is officially ‘Storm Ready’

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is officially “Storm Ready,” that’s according to the National Weather Service.

The county had to complete several steps to achieve this accomplishment. It’s not something that every county receives.

Some of those steps include establishing a 24-hour warning point and emergency center, having more than one way for the public to receive alerts, and providing weather readiness seminars for the public. It wasn’t a requirement, but they’ve also made changes to how often you’ll hear weather sirens.

“We no longer sound those sirens to get warnings of things that may happen. When you hear that siren that means we have identified a serious reason for the public to take cover immediately,” said Fire Chief Cedric Scott.

Scott also requested the city adopt the 2025 Hazard Mitigation Plan. That disaster plan allows the city and county to receive funding from FEMA and GEMA.

The Storm Ready designation lasts for three years.

The county received it in December, according to a press release.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
3 injured in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source:...
Body found in West Albany, investigation underway
The man was shot, and his car smashed into the store
VPD investigates Sunday shooting as car strikes grocery store

Latest News

Youth sports leaders considered Chehaw as a location for a mega recreation complex.
Mega multi-million dollar sports complex wanted at Chehaw Park, by some
Walmart is asking the City of Albany to join the Walmart Solar Initiative.
City of Albany could join Walmart Solar Initiative
Battling fires in the summer heat can be dangerous, VFD share some of their cooling tactics.
VFD discuss different tactics used to remain cool battling fires and summer heat
Teka Chatman missing Valdosta 1-year-old
VPD searching for missing child after taken by birth mother during visit, mother wanted