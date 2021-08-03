Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City of Albany could join Walmart Solar Initiative

Walmart is asking the City of Albany to join the Walmart Solar Initiative.
Walmart is asking the City of Albany to join the Walmart Solar Initiative.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Walmart is asking the City of Albany to join the Walmart Solar Initiative. This would allow Albany to sell solar energy and for Walmart to get solar energy credits.

MEAG Power would sell the energy to the City. They’d have the option of selling it on the market.

Interim City Manager Steven Carter said there’s little financial gain, but little risk.

Commissioner Demetrius Young questioned how this would benefit people in the city.

“I just want to see how much we benefit because that’s a long time. That’s another 20-year agreement and we’re having issues now with our terms with MEAG because of our situation on the ground.”

Albany Utility board approved the initiative and recommended it to City Commission Tuesday. Carter said the main benefit would be strengthening the City’s relationship with Walmart.

Participating Walmart locations would include the superstore on Cordele Road and the Neighborhood Market on North Slappey.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
3 injured in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source:...
Body found in West Albany, investigation underway
The man was shot, and his car smashed into the store
VPD investigates Sunday shooting as car strikes grocery store

Latest News

Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. is officially ‘Storm Ready’
Youth sports leaders considered Chehaw as a location for a mega recreation complex.
Mega multi-million dollar sports complex wanted at Chehaw Park, by some
Battling fires in the summer heat can be dangerous, VFD share some of their cooling tactics.
VFD discuss different tactics used to remain cool battling fires and summer heat
Teka Chatman missing Valdosta 1-year-old
VPD searching for missing child after taken by birth mother during visit, mother wanted