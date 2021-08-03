City of Albany could join Walmart Solar Initiative

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Walmart is asking the City of Albany to join the Walmart Solar Initiative. This would allow Albany to sell solar energy and for Walmart to get solar energy credits.

MEAG Power would sell the energy to the City. They’d have the option of selling it on the market.

Interim City Manager Steven Carter said there’s little financial gain, but little risk.

Commissioner Demetrius Young questioned how this would benefit people in the city.

“I just want to see how much we benefit because that’s a long time. That’s another 20-year agreement and we’re having issues now with our terms with MEAG because of our situation on the ground.”

Albany Utility board approved the initiative and recommended it to City Commission Tuesday. Carter said the main benefit would be strengthening the City’s relationship with Walmart.

Participating Walmart locations would include the superstore on Cordele Road and the Neighborhood Market on North Slappey.

