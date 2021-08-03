Brooks County believes 2021 will bring third straight trip to finals

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Quitman, the Trojans from Brooks County are busy gearing up for what they hope is a third straight trip to Atlanta here in 2021.

13 and 2 a year ago, falling to Irwin County in that state title game, this is a hungry group with lots of talent back including senior tailback Omari Arnold.

The Trojans are itching to get this new season underway and believe this team can capture that first title since 1994.

”I’d most definitely say it’s a mindset thing, you know not that the mindset wasn’t right last year but I feel like we have a great group of guys, especially the senior group,” said senior lineman Christian Edgerton. “You know these guys really want to work and actually lead these younger guys to come up and make some plays and be great for us and you know the coaching staff is on our side 100 percent and everybody is really ready to go, everybody wants it.”

“These young men are very, very excited. We’ve got something to prove, we got a medal last year for second place, second place again, we’re tired of these medals,” said Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman. “We’re looking for a ring, so we’re fighting for that ring man, we’ve been fighting for 15, we’ve been playing 15 two years in a row, now we’ve got to finish the deal, we all have the same goal and that’s the great thing about it and we’re ready to play.”

Chasing that ring and Brooks County opens their season at Thomasville on August 20th.

