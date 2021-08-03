Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bagby Park to add cottages, camp sites

A boy on the beach at Bagby State Park.
A boy on the beach at Bagby State Park.(Ga DNR)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GAINES, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has a plan in the works that will offer new opportunities at George T. Bagby State Park, starting this October.

The park announced that lodge buildings, which currently house guest rooms, will be replaced with lakeside campsites, as well as additional cottages, and group shelter improvements are planned.

The golf course, restaurant and visitor center will remain in operation.

Fishing at Bagby State Park.
Fishing at Bagby State Park.(Ga DNR)

DNR’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division plans to transition Bagby to a more traditional state park and will offer employees the opportunity to apply for numerous full-time and part-time positions.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to continually better serve visitors coming to Lake Walter F. George for rest and recreation while also setting the property on solid footing for the foreseeable future,” said DNR Commissioner Mark Williams. “George T. Bagby has never offered traditional camping opportunities, so campers and outdoor enthusiasts will have a new destination on the lake. DNR’s new strategies will also give boaters, anglers, and golfers more affordable options when planning their vacations to the area.”

Officials do not have a specific timeline for adding the new facilities yet.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
3 injured in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source:...
Body found in West Albany, investigation underway
The man was shot, and his car smashed into the store
VPD investigates Sunday shooting as car strikes grocery store

Latest News

Tyson Foods has numerous facilities in South Georgia.
Tyson to require COVID vaccine for workforce
International Studies School is focusing on learning loss this school year
Albany school introduces ‘learning lab’ for learning loss
WALB
Lee Co. revalues all taxable properties, first time since the 1990′s
Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek