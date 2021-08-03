Bagby Park to add cottages, camp sites

FORT GAINES, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has a plan in the works that will offer new opportunities at George T. Bagby State Park, starting this October.

The park announced that lodge buildings, which currently house guest rooms, will be replaced with lakeside campsites, as well as additional cottages, and group shelter improvements are planned.

The golf course, restaurant and visitor center will remain in operation.

Fishing at Bagby State Park. (Ga DNR)

DNR’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division plans to transition Bagby to a more traditional state park and will offer employees the opportunity to apply for numerous full-time and part-time positions.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to continually better serve visitors coming to Lake Walter F. George for rest and recreation while also setting the property on solid footing for the foreseeable future,” said DNR Commissioner Mark Williams. “George T. Bagby has never offered traditional camping opportunities, so campers and outdoor enthusiasts will have a new destination on the lake. DNR’s new strategies will also give boaters, anglers, and golfers more affordable options when planning their vacations to the area.”

Officials do not have a specific timeline for adding the new facilities yet.

