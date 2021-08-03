Albany school introduces ‘learning lab’ for learning loss

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - International Studies Elementary Charter School is adding a learning lab to help students address learning loss, when Dougherty County Schools start back August 16.

Faculty said they’re going to use the lab to address their main concerns for students which are math and reading. After virtual learning, Lydia Evers, 4th grade teacher at International studies Elementary Charter school said the lab will be a place students want to go.

“Sitting behind a computer when you’re eight or nine years old, that’s difficult to keep students engaged that way. So, I’m really hoping that the lab will not only help with learning loss, but also help students to be motivated to love learning again and want to be in school,” said Evers.

Lydia Evers, 4th Grade Teacher at International Studies Elementary Charter School (WALB)

Teachers won’t be in the lab, but they will send certain students to the room to get help from an instructor.

The hope is that all students in the school get the opportunity to use the lab. They’re using it for gifted students who need to be challenged, as well as those who need a little more help.

“I want parents to know that as educators, we know that their child might have fallen behind during the pandemic. We aren’t trying to overlook it, we aren’t trying to say everyone’s great and on grade level. We see these issues firsthand and we’re going to do our best to help their child,” said Evers.

A spokesperson for Dougherty County Schools said since they’re a charter waiver district they have innovation grants.

These grants are used to help pay for things like learning labs and multimedia labs.

International Studies Elementary Charter School is adding a learning lab to help students (WALB)

They said different schools struggle with different subjects and these grants give them the funds to address those needs.

“This truly did make me value my career a lot more than before, and value my face-to-face interactions with students. I truly miss the students who didn’t come to the classroom, but of course, I understood the reasons. I’m just looking forward to hopefully having most of my class back this year,” said Evers.

Dougherty County Schools are planning for in-person instruction. Depending on Covid-19 cases, this could change.

