Albany police search for missing woman

The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 49-year-old U.S. Army veteran.

According to reports, Monica Lashley’s mother reported her missing.

She said her daughter was released from Phoebe Putney Hospital Monday. Despite attempts from friends and law enforcement, she has not been accounted for, according to police.

Police said Lashley has physical and mental health concerns.

If you know where she is, call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

