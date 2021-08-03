Albany plant expanding, creating new jobs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany plant is getting millions of dollars worth of upgrades and expansions to both its workforce and facilities.

Pratt Industries is investing more than $18 million into the expansion. With the expansion, it will create 30 new jobs.

The Albany plant, 1809 Turbine Lane, has maintained a converting plant for corrugated boxes in the Good Life City since 1983, according to the Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC).

EDC officials said Albany’s plant converts paper board into finished boxes. The plant is one of more than 40 Pratt Industries’ facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

“Pratt is a key contributor in the global logistics industry, as one of the world’s largest producers of recycled containerboard. Their continued investment in our community reaffirms Albany-Dougherty County as an ideal location for manufacturing and logistics industries, and we are proud to have Pratt as a corporate citizen here in our community,” Jana Dyke, EDC president and CEO, said.

The expansion is a result of “an increase in global shipping and logistics needs,” EDC officials said.

A 100,000 square feet expansion to the plant will also be added. Other upgrades include new machinery, a new scrap recycling system, additional warehouse space, along with wastewater system upgrades.

The expansion is expected to be complete in January 2022.

“We have been proud to call Albany home for the last 38 years and are excited to be continuing and strengthening our relationship with the local community,” Drew Pennington, Albany plant manager, said.

