Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany plant expanding, creating new jobs

Expansion result of a more than $18 million investment
The plant, 1809 Turbine Lane, is getting a 100,000 square feet expansion.
The plant, 1809 Turbine Lane, is getting a 100,000 square feet expansion.(Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany plant is getting millions of dollars worth of upgrades and expansions to both its workforce and facilities.

Pratt Industries is investing more than $18 million into the expansion. With the expansion, it will create 30 new jobs.

The Albany plant, 1809 Turbine Lane, has maintained a converting plant for corrugated boxes in the Good Life City since 1983, according to the Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC).

EDC officials said Albany’s plant converts paper board into finished boxes. The plant is one of more than 40 Pratt Industries’ facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

“Pratt is a key contributor in the global logistics industry, as one of the world’s largest producers of recycled containerboard. Their continued investment in our community reaffirms Albany-Dougherty County as an ideal location for manufacturing and logistics industries, and we are proud to have Pratt as a corporate citizen here in our community,” Jana Dyke, EDC president and CEO, said.

The expansion is a result of “an increase in global shipping and logistics needs,” EDC officials said.

A 100,000 square feet expansion to the plant will also be added. Other upgrades include new machinery, a new scrap recycling system, additional warehouse space, along with wastewater system upgrades.

The expansion is expected to be complete in January 2022.

“We have been proud to call Albany home for the last 38 years and are excited to be continuing and strengthening our relationship with the local community,” Drew Pennington, Albany plant manager, said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.
UPDATE: Lee Co. first responders find man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
3 injured in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source:...
Body found in West Albany, investigation underway
The man was shot, and his car smashed into the store
VPD investigates Sunday shooting as car strikes grocery store

Latest News

This fall, Food 4 Less grocery store will take over the vacant property that was Harvey’s...
City hoping to solve Albany food desert issue with new grocery store
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
After years as a franchisee for Chicken Salad Chick in Tallahassee, owners Bob and Carolyn...
Staff shortage in Thomasville prompts unexpected volunteer
Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce
Ashburn-Turner Co. Chamber of Commerce sees record growth