VPD investigates Sunday shooting as car strikes grocery store

Valdosta Piggly Wiggly, Bemiss Road
Valdosta Piggly Wiggly, Bemiss Road(Google Maps)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after multiple calls about gunshots in the area.

When police got there, they found a vehicle that drove into the Piggly Wiggly, occupied by a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to VPD.

The man was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and then later taken to a Florida hospital. He is listed in critical condition, according to VPD.

Police said this was an isolated incident and they are still investigating.

“Detectives are continuing to work nonstop on this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family during this time.” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

