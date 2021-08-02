Teenager shot to death in Macon shopping mall

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Macon teenager was shot and killed after an argument in the Macon Mall.

WMAZ-TV reports that the teen was arguing with a man when the dispute turned into a fight at the mall’s food court Sunday afternoon. The man then shot the teen twice in the chest.

The teenager was identified 17-year-old Quentavious Moore. He died after being taken to a hospital. No arrests were announced.

