Teenager shot to death in Macon shopping mall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Macon teenager was shot and killed after an argument in the Macon Mall.
WMAZ-TV reports that the teen was arguing with a man when the dispute turned into a fight at the mall’s food court Sunday afternoon. The man then shot the teen twice in the chest.
The teenager was identified 17-year-old Quentavious Moore. He died after being taken to a hospital. No arrests were announced.
