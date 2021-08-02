Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Teenager shot to death in Macon shopping mall

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Macon teenager was shot and killed after an argument in the Macon Mall.

WMAZ-TV reports that the teen was arguing with a man when the dispute turned into a fight at the mall’s food court Sunday afternoon. The man then shot the teen twice in the chest.

The teenager was identified 17-year-old Quentavious Moore. He died after being taken to a hospital. No arrests were announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications
View of Lake Blackshear
Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
KJ Documentary poster
New documentary on Kendrick Johnson premiered Friday
City of Albany
Albany opens gyms as cooling stations

Latest News

The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source:...
Body found in West Albany, investigation underway
Dozens of parents protested the mandate Monday morning outside the district office.
‘We believe it’s up to the parent’: Thomasville parents protest sudden mask mandate as new school year begins
All unvaccinated people ages 12 and older are encouraged to visit the site to receive the free...
SGMC set to host COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event Saturday
Coffee Regional Medical Center is preparing to host their biggest job fair ever.
CRMC holds job fair for several hospital positions
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Fort Benning to honor lynched soldier 80 years later