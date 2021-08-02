Teen hospitalized after Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers said they responded to the 500 block of West 22nd Avenue regarding calls to 911 saying a male had been shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found the wounded 16-year-old. EMS took the victim to Crisp Regional Hospital for emergency treatment.

Cordele police are working with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This case is active and under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2690.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.