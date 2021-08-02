SGMC set to host COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is set to host a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event at their Smith Northview Campus on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All unvaccinated people ages 12 and older are encouraged to visit the site to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.

SGMC said they have had a dramatic increase of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations over the past few weeks, with the majority of those patients being unvaccinated.

There has been a small percentage of breakthrough cases, however, those individuals are less likely to require hospitalization and seem to recover more quickly, according to SGMC officials.

“Although we have already administered more than 36,000 vaccinations since December of 2020, Lowndes County is still only at 27% fully vaccinated. The Delta variant is here and more transmissible. With schools starting back, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated before the fall,” said Scarlett Rivera, director of infection prevention. “Vaccinations are our best line of defense and we want to encourage all populations to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated.”

SGMC will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Interested individuals can pre-register online, call (229) 433-1068, or come to the SGMC Smith Northview Campus, 4280 N. Valdosta Rd., during the event.

