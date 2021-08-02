Ask the Expert
Mitchell Co. Schools reopen

Mitchell County Elementary theme
Mitchell County Elementary theme(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchel County schools are welcoming students back, and Assistant Superintendent, Christy Wray said they’re ready to get back to some normalcy.

Their number one priority is academics and making sure students aren’t just taught material, but master that material.

The superintendent said their kick-off meeting was the most energetic meeting she’s seen.

Christy Wray, Mitchell Co. Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction
Christy Wray, Mitchell Co. Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction(WALB)

″It was by far the most successful energetic enthusiastic crowd that I’ve ever seen. People are ready to come back are ready to see their students they’re ready to start building those relationships and doing what we need to do to make sure students are successful.”

They are continuing to follow CDC guidelines, and masks are back on the table. Students, faculty. and staff will be wearing masks all day to make sure everyone stays safe.

Wray said after the pandemic another important topic they’re covering is social and emotional learning.

“It’s even more important than ever. We’re just going to make sure that we’ve got mental health services we’ve got the accommodations we’ve got any interventions that are necessary and that we have the resources to meet their needs.”

They’re also looking forward to adding more career paths to their college and career academy. A program where students can graduate high school with an associate degree.

Mitchell County Elementary
Mitchell County Elementary(WALB)

The College and Career Academy is a program that gives students the option for dual enrollment.

Assistant Superintendent Wray said they have more than a dozen pathways for students to choose from.

Some of those are culinary arts, plumbing, welding, and H-VAC.

“We’ve actually had more students graduate with their associate’s degree prior to graduating high school from our school system than all 16 counties around us combined. We worked really hard to make sure that students get the skills they need so that they can be successful in that next level, that includes college,” said Wray.

They give students this option starting in 9th grade.

Mitchell County Highschool
Mitchell County Highschool(WALB)

This year they’re bringing back their Certified Nursing program as an option for students as well.

They’re also working toward a $3 million grant from the state that will give them even more pathways for students to choose from.

Wray says they’ll know more about these funds in September or October.

