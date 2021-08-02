Mitchell Co. Middle School dedicates “Reading Room” to staff member

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County Schools are back in session. A spokesperson for the school said the last year has been a tough one. During the peak of the pandemic, they lost an important person to their team.

Tracey White passed during the peak of COVID-19. (WALB)

The Middle School added a reading room to remember one of their custodians who passed.

Assistant Principal Deborah Toombs said Tracey White had been a part of the school system for many years, but because of the pandemic, they weren’t able to acknowledge and honor her the way they would’ve liked.

Mitchell County Middle School created a reading room in remembrance of one of their custodians. (WALB)

It will be used to reward students after they do something good.

“We thought instead of just having a memorial block outside of the building we wanted to do something that was a perpetual acknowledgment of who she was. So beloved by the staff member at Mitchell county middle school,” said Toombs.

Toombs said White’s family was blown away at the grand reveal of the reading room.

Deborah Toombs, Mitchell County Middle School Assistant Principal (WALB)

Toombs says the pandemic has taught her to appreciate the little things. She said this year they are finding every way they can to celebrate someone or something at the school.

