Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.

The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications
View of Lake Blackshear
Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
KJ Documentary poster
New documentary on Kendrick Johnson premiered Friday
City of Albany
Albany opens gyms as cooling stations

Latest News

The Albany Police Department is investigating after a body was found in West Albany. (Source:...
Body found in West Albany, investigation underway
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Dozens of parents protested the mandate Monday morning outside the district office.
‘We believe it’s up to the parent’: Thomasville parents protest sudden mask mandate as new school year begins
All unvaccinated people ages 12 and older are encouraged to visit the site to receive the free...
SGMC set to host COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event Saturday