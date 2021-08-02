Ask the Expert
Lee Co. first responders looking for man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - First responders in Lee County said they are searching for a man that jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday at the Sutton’s Landing bridge in the 3000 block of North Slappey Boulevard.

Deputies are on foot searching the area and Lee County Fire Rescue is searching on a boat.

Officials said a man, possibly in his 40s, was crossing the road irrationally on foot and jumped feet first into the creek and began swimming east in the direction of Lake Chehaw.

