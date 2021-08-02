Lee Co. first responders looking for man who jumped into Kinchafoonee Creek

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - First responders in Lee County said they are searching for a man that jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday at the Sutton’s Landing bridge in the 3000 block of North Slappey Boulevard.

Deputies are on foot searching the area and Lee County Fire Rescue is searching on a boat.

Officials said a man, possibly in his 40s, was crossing the road irrationally on foot and jumped feet first into the creek and began swimming east in the direction of Lake Chehaw.

Lee Co. first responders search for man who jumped into the Kinchafoonee Creek. (WALB)

