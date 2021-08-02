Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications
View of Lake Blackshear
Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear
Crews search Lake Blackshear
Body recovered from Lake Blackshear
KJ Documentary poster
New documentary on Kendrick Johnson premiered Friday
City of Albany
Albany opens gyms as cooling stations

Latest News

Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics with gesture to support oppressed communities
Valdosta Piggly Wiggly, Bemiss Road
VPD investigates Sunday shooting as car strikes grocery store
A flying turtle shattered a windshield on Florida's Turnpike on Friday.
Turtle flies through windshield in Florida
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US to evacuate journalists, aid workers from Afghanistan