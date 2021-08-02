Ask the Expert
Deerfield-Windsor eyes strong second season in GHSA

Knights practice blocking drill during fall camp
Knights practice blocking drill during fall camp(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over at Webb Memorial Stadium, the Knights from Deerfield-Windsor wrapped up week one of fall camp on Friday morning.

A team excited for year two under head coach Jake McCrae and their season season within the GHSA.

The Knights finished below .500 in 2020 and know they need to be better, and you ask coach, this group is on the right track and has the right mindset to get this program where they want to be.

“I mean we were 2-8 last year there is no hiding from it right, but at the same time we did things that were good, we don’t want to lose those things, we want to build on those things,” said McCrae. “They know the mission and when everybody knows the mission and everybody understands expectations then it’s just a matter of knocking things back into line. This group is really answering the call right now in terms of wanting to build a culture here and wanting to put their thumbprint on a program.”

The Knights are hoping for a big 2021 and they open the season on August 20th at Schley County.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

